Bergan volleyball beats No. 8 Clarkson-Leigh

No. 2 Bergan took down No. 8 Clarkson-Leigh 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15) on the Patriots home court Tuesday. 

"They had two really nice middles, who in set one were on fire, and our block was a little late," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "The girls adjusted well on the block in the following sets."

Paige Frickenstein went off for 19 kills, a new season-high for the junior, and added 10 digs. 

Kaitlyn Mlnarik finished 14 kills and a pair of blocks while Carlee Hapke added eight kills. 

Summer Bojanski locked down the back row with 29 digs and a pair of aces. 

Rebecca Baker dished out 47 assists and had seven kills and eight digs. 

Bergan will take part in the Fort Calhoun Invite Saturday for its next round of matches. 

