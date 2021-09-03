Bergan volleyball bounces back with pair of wins

No. 1 Bergan bounced back from its first loss of the year to secure a pair of wins at the Wisner-Pilger Tournament Thursday.

The Knights beat West Point-Beemer 2-1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-17) then followed it up with a 2-0 (25-18, 25-17) win over BRLD.

"We played more consistently tonight and we reduced our unforced errors," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "It was nice to see multiple players put up six or more kills."

Paige Frickenstein led the Bergan offense in both wins, racking up 12 kills in game one and eight kills in game two.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik reached double-digit kills against West Point-Beemer, hammering home 10 to go along with a pair of blocks. She finished game two with four kills and a team-high 13 digs.

Rebecca Baker dished out 36 assists in game one and 15 against BRLD.

Bergan (3-1) returns to Wisner at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will play Lutheran-Northeast followed by Guardian Angel Central Catholic at 10: 30 a.m. and host Wisner-Pilger at 1:30 p.m.

