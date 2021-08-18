Bergan volleyball brings back all but one - albeit an important - piece from last year's state runner-up squad

“Just across the board we’ve made some changes in the line-up and I am just trying to test the girls out and see how we all gel together,” Wewel said.

Bergan will also be looking to setter Rebecca Baker for a few new wrinkles to the Knights’ offense.

“She is a really good hitter, so I want to try and incorporate a little bit more from her into the offense,” Wewel said.

The younger Baker sister is going into her third year as a starter for Bergan and is coming off an 809 assist, 73 kill sophomore season.

Wewel added that Baker has added a jump set into her arsenal of tricks.

The points of emphasis for the Knights in the early portion of the season have been in the serve and serve receive department as well as fine-tuning getting into their offense.

The Knights return ace leader Summer Bojanksi, who notched 56 as a freshman, and digs leader Carlee Hapke (430). Both return to their spots on the floor with added experience.

Bergan has made the state tournament for each of the last four years and will be looking to make a fifth straight trip back to Lincoln with this experienced group.