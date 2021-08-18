Bergan volleyball brings back all but one - albeit an important - piece from last year's state runner-up squad

The term used by coach Sue Wewel and the Archbishop Bergan volleyball staff for the player they turn to when the Knights need a spark is their “go-to girl.”
As Bergan enters the 2021 season, who is going to take up that mantle as the next go-to player is still yet to be determined.
“I’ve been in this thing 39 years and I have learned that someone always steps up,” Wewel said.
The Knights return all but one player from its rotation off of last year’s 27-11 Class D-1 state runner-up squad.
The only impediment for the Knights returning to the mountaintop is that lone missing player is All-State selection Lauren Baker and last year’s go-to player for Bergan.
Baker accounted for nearly 40 percent of Bergan’s kills in 2020 and ranked in the top three of almost every major statistical category for the squad.
“We only lost Lauren, but Lauren was a huge piece of our offense and defense,” Wewel said.
The other 60 percent of the offense is back though, led by junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who finished with 190 kills as a sophomore and senior Kennedy Bacon, coming off 124 kills as a junior.
Paige Frickenstein came on strong in the postseason for Bergan as a freshman, finishing the year with 98 kills.
“Just across the board we’ve made some changes in the line-up and I am just trying to test the girls out and see how we all gel together,” Wewel said.
Bergan will also be looking to setter Rebecca Baker for a few new wrinkles to the Knights’ offense.
“She is a really good hitter, so I want to try and incorporate a little bit more from her into the offense,” Wewel said.
The younger Baker sister is going into her third year as a starter for Bergan and is coming off an 809 assist, 73 kill sophomore season.
Wewel added that Baker has added a jump set into her arsenal of tricks.
The points of emphasis for the Knights in the early portion of the season have been in the serve and serve receive department as well as fine-tuning getting into their offense.
The Knights return ace leader Summer Bojanksi, who notched 56 as a freshman, and digs leader Carlee Hapke (430). Both return to their spots on the floor with added experience.
Bergan has made the state tournament for each of the last four years and will be looking to make a fifth straight trip back to Lincoln with this experienced group.
“I feel more pressure now with that little piece of data then I have ever,” Wewel said. “This year, I am challenging them to win 28 to 30 matches, so those are things that we are working on because everyone is returning.”