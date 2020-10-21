Bergan volleyball ends regular season with win

Fremont Bergan volleyball capped off the regular season with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-14) win over Tekamah-Herman Tuesday night.
Tuesday night also marked the final regular season home game for the Lady Knights lone senior Lauran Baker, who went out with a strong showing.
Baker put up 11 kills, five blocks and a team-high 17 digs.
“Lauren has been instrumental in our program being very successful over the last four years which included three state tournament appearances, a state championship, and a state runner-up trophy,” coach Sue Wewel said. “Lauren is the type of kid that leads by example and we will truly miss her once the season is over.”
Kennedy Baco added seven kills and three blocks while Kaitlyn Mlnarik added five kills and a pair of blocks.
Rebecca Baker passed out 26 assists.
Bergan goes into subdistrict play with a 21-10 record.
