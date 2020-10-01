Bergan volleyball falls to Clarkson Leigh

Fremont Bergan volleyball took a 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-16) loss to Clarkson Leigh Tuesday night.

"We had our chances to win the first two games, but made some crucial errors at the end," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

Lauren Baker paced the Lady Knight offense with 14 kills. Kaitlyn Mlnarik added eight kills. Both players each had a block.

Summer Bojarnski had 18 digs in the loss.

Bergan will take part in the Fort Calhoun Invite next.

