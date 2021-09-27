Bergan volleyball runner-up at Elkhorn Valley tournament

The Bergan volleyball team finished runner-up at the Elkhorn Valley tournament Saturday, sweeping through the pool play portion before falling in a three-set battle with St. Paul in the championship game.

The Knights rolled through pool play nearly uncontested, beating West Point Beemer 2-0 (25-7, 25-14), Randolph 2-0 (25-7, 25-9) and Elkhorn Valley 2-0 (25-14, 25-6).

“The girls looked really smooth in these pool play matches and they took control of the match right away,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

Bergan had its first battle of the day against Saint Paul, dropping the first set 26-24. The Knights reversed the score in the second set to force a third and decesive set.

Saint Paul controlled the final set to win the match 2-1 with a 25-16 set victory.

“Saint Paul has a really nice team, but we had our chances to win this one,” Wewel said. “It was a really good matchup and the girls played extremely hard.”

Bergan will host Clakrson Leigh Tuesday. The Knights will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of females participating in the NSAA state championships throughout the match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0