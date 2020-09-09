 Skip to main content
Bergan volleyball sweeps Arlington
Bergan volleyball sweeps Arlington

  • Updated
FRE_082620_B1_Bergan VB_p3.jpg

Fremont Bergan sophomore setter Rebecca Baker sets the ball during the Lady Knights exhibition match with Omaha Mercy on Tuesday. Baker finished the game with a team-high 12 kills.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Bergan volleyball extended its win-streak out to four games Tuesday night, dispatching Arlington in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-11).

“I really believe these Lady Knights are getting better day by day and am excited to see where they are headed,” coach Sue Wewel said.

Lauren Baker led the Bergan (7-2) attack with nine kills and a pair of blocks. Linden Nosal added six kills in the win.

Rebecca Baker dished out 20 assists and chipped in two kills.

“I felt like Rebecca Baker set the ball really well tonight,” Wewel said. “She has been working really hard to better her game and to make more accurate sets.”

Bergan travels to Homer Thursday night.

