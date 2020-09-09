Bergan volleyball sweeps Arlington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bergan volleyball extended its win-streak out to four games Tuesday night, dispatching Arlington in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-11).

“I really believe these Lady Knights are getting better day by day and am excited to see where they are headed,” coach Sue Wewel said.

Lauren Baker led the Bergan (7-2) attack with nine kills and a pair of blocks. Linden Nosal added six kills in the win.

Rebecca Baker dished out 20 assists and chipped in two kills.

“I felt like Rebecca Baker set the ball really well tonight,” Wewel said. “She has been working really hard to better her game and to make more accurate sets.”

Bergan travels to Homer Thursday night.

