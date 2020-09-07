Bergan volleyball sweeps Saturday’s slate

After a pair of tough losses Thursday night, Bergan volleyball coach Sue Wewel wanted her team singularly focused on a goal Saturday. The goal: win all three matches in two sets.
“Our Lady Knights did just that and performed exceptionally well at this tournament,” Wewel said. “Kim (Dieckmann) and I were so proud of their determination to do the little things right and to be in the correct position, and also to talk more on the court.”
The Lady Knights bounced back with wins over Tekamah Herman 2-0 (25-16, 25-23), Pender 2-0 (25-18, 25-19) and Wisner-Pilger 2-0 (25-17, 25-17).
Senior Lauren Baker led Bergan with 22 kills over three games ,including a 12-kill performance against Tekamah-Herman.
Bergan travels to Arlington Tuesday and Homer Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!