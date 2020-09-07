Bergan volleyball sweeps Saturday’s slate

After a pair of tough losses Thursday night, Bergan volleyball coach Sue Wewel wanted her team singularly focused on a goal Saturday. The goal: win all three matches in two sets.

“Our Lady Knights did just that and performed exceptionally well at this tournament,” Wewel said. “Kim (Dieckmann) and I were so proud of their determination to do the little things right and to be in the correct position, and also to talk more on the court.”