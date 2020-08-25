Bergan volleyball 'under construction' headed into 2020

FREMONT—Fremont Bergan volleyball’s motto for 2020 is the road to success is under construction.
After back-to-back state title game appearances, the Lady Knights will be a work in progress as they rely on two upperclassmen to guide an underclassman-heavy roster.
“These little youngins, they are working so hard in the offseason and the preseason and they are coming along,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
With seven underclassmen on the roster—four sophomore and three freshman—the Lady Knights will have a different look from its senior-heavy roster a season ago.
“Every year is a new learning curve for me,” Wewel said. “I’ve coached for a long time and every season is a different atmosphere, different strategies that I implement.”
Senior Lauren Baker is poised to be the engine for the group as the lone senior of the bunch. She finished last season with 291 kills as the Lady Knights went 30-12.
“(Baker) has been an integral part of our system since her freshman year,” Wewel said. “She is our go to girl.”
Also back with experience is junior Kennedy Bacon, who is slated to shoulder a larger offensive load for Bergan after a 70-kill sophomore campaign.
Sophomore Rebecca Baker will step into the setter role for Bergan, taking over for the now-graduated Kaia McIntyre.
“She is a nice little player and she does a lot of good things in the front row and the back row,” Wewel.
The Lady Knights saw their first game-action Tuesday night, hosting Omaha Mercy for an exhibition match.
“On the front end of it we were really, really nervous, (which is) normal,” Wewel said.
The Monarchs pushed Bergan to five sets before the Lady Knights prevailed 3-2 (25-15, 13-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10).
“Overall, I thought the kids really responded in the games,” Wewel said.
The focus on the night for Bergan was its positioning while injecting up to three freshman at a time into its line-up.
Rebecca Baker led Bergan with 12 kills from the setter spot while Lauren Baker racked up 11 kills.
Bacon finished the night with eight kills while sophomore Kaitlyn Minarik added five kills
Freshman Summer Bojanski notched five aces in her first time in a Bergan uniform.
There were growing pains for the Lady Knights which included the fourth set when Bergan had match point at 24-22 only for Mercy to rally and force a fifth set, but it provided a learning experience for the group.
“Teaching them how to handle pressure is a big deal for us,” Wewel said.
Bergan opens its season at home on Thursday, hosting Omaha Roncalli. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
