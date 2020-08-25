Bergan volleyball 'under construction' headed into 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT—Fremont Bergan volleyball’s motto for 2020 is the road to success is under construction.

After back-to-back state title game appearances, the Lady Knights will be a work in progress as they rely on two upperclassmen to guide an underclassman-heavy roster.

“These little youngins, they are working so hard in the offseason and the preseason and they are coming along,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

With seven underclassmen on the roster—four sophomore and three freshman—the Lady Knights will have a different look from its senior-heavy roster a season ago.

“Every year is a new learning curve for me,” Wewel said. “I’ve coached for a long time and every season is a different atmosphere, different strategies that I implement.”

Senior Lauren Baker is poised to be the engine for the group as the lone senior of the bunch. She finished last season with 291 kills as the Lady Knights went 30-12.

“(Baker) has been an integral part of our system since her freshman year,” Wewel said. “She is our go to girl.”

Also back with experience is junior Kennedy Bacon, who is slated to shoulder a larger offensive load for Bergan after a 70-kill sophomore campaign.