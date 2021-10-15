Bergan volleyball wins final home game of regular season

Bergan volleyball secured a four-set win over Omaha Concordia 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18) Thursday in their final regular season home game.

The Knights honored their lone senior Kennedy Bacon prior to the game and she turned in a six kill, three block performance.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik like the attack with nine kills and three blocks.

Linden Nosal notched a career-high five blocks to go along with five kills while Paige Frickenstein added eight kills.

Rebecca Baker dished out 23 assists while also contributing 14 digs.

Bergan wraps up the regular season on the road Tuesday against Tekamah-Herman.

