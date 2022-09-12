Bergan volleyball wins home invite

The Bergan volleyball team went 3-0 at its home tournament with wins over Boystown, Nebraska City Lourdes and Humphrey St. Francis.

The Knights cruised in their opening game against Boystown 25-3, 25-7 then faced a little more resistance against Nebraska City Lourdes in a 25-8, 25-12.

The big challenge came in the nightcap against Humphrey St. Francis.

The Flyers pushed Bergan, but the Knights managed to claim a pair of 25-19 set victories, moving their record for the year to 11-1.

Paige Frickenstein led all attackers for the Knights, putting down 21 kills across the three games.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 15 kills and a pair of blocks.

Linden Nosal chipped in eight kills and a block while Carlee Hapke added six kills.

Rebecca Baker dished out 43 assists, got in on three blocks and put down seven kills.

Summer Bojanski led the defense with 29 digs and also added seven aces from the service line.

Bergan returns to the court Tuesday, traveling to Lyons-Decatur.