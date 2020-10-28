Bergan win sub-district title

Fremont Bergan claimed the sub-district title Tuesday night, toppling Mead 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15).

“As we settled in, I thought the girls did a great job of blocking tonight,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

The Lady Knights recorded 20 blocks in the win led by Lauren Baker’s eight.

“I think that was the difference in the game is that we really got up big and did a great job on that,” Wewel said.

Baker also paced the offense with 19 kills. Paige Frickenstein and Kennedy Bacon each had seven kills. Frickenstein added three blocks and Bacon also had a block. Kaitlyn Mlnarik had four kills and four blocks.

Rebecca Baker did a little bit of everything for the Lady Knights dishing out a season-high 37 assists to go along with four blocks and a kill.

“She really connected well with her hitters tonight,” Wewel said.

Bergan also got some offense from the service line as Carlee Hapke, Summer Bojanski and Lauren Baker each had two aces.

Bergan comes away from the Class D1-2 with a 22-10 record and are No. 3 in wildcard point standings.

Mead is ranked fifth in Class D wildcard points.

