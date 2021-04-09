Bergan wins battle of the knights against Mount Michael

Archbishop Bergan picked up its fourth win of the year with a 12-2 win over Mount Michael Friday night at Moller Field.

“I thought we swung the bats pretty aggressively,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.

Bergan drew first blood in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout off the bat of Carter Sintek to score Conner Richmond.

Richmond reached on a walk then took two bases on an errant pick-off attempt from the Mount Michael pitcher.

Sintek added the next two runs for the home Knights, lacing a single to center field, then scored on a passed ball to extend Bergan’s lead to 3-0

Bergan starting pitcher Sam Gifford worked out of jams in both the first and second frame as he went 4¹/³ shutout innings.

“Sam threw a heck of a ball game,” Hayden said. “He has always been a strike thrower and that’s his biggest attribute. His stuff is better (this year), it’s more crisp and he has matured physically, so that always helps to add a little bit more velo on the fast ball.”

The home Knights stead offense exploded for six runs in the fourth inning to open up a 9-0 advantage.