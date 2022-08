Bergan occupied the first three spots in the individual standings at the Bennington Triangular on the way to a team title Thursday at Stone Creek.

Kumm won the tournament with a nine-hole score of 42. Prauner was three strokes back with a 45 to take the runner-up spot.

Olivia Fedde captured third with a 46.

Ellie Sendgraff rounded out the team score of 186 with a 53.

Avery Ridder also shot a 58 for the varsity group.