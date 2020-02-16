Bergan wins C-1 wrestling title behind five individual champions

Seven Fremont Bergan wrestlers qualified for the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships while winning the C-1 District title on Saturday at the C-1 meet in Malcolm
The team title is the second-straight for the Knights which won the xxx title last year. On Saturday, Bergan cruised to the district title with 164.5 points, 34 more points than Fillmore Central in second place.
Senior Kade Richardson was the top finisher for the Tigers earning runner-up in the 285-pound division.
Junior Garrett Moser was third at 220 pounds while junior Thomas Wentz and freshman Benny Alfaro finished fourth in the 160- and 195-pound divisions respectively.
Five Knights ended as district champions. Sophomores Caden Arps (120 pounds) and Cal Janke (132) and seniors Ethan Vilwok (195), Peyton Cone (220) and Eli Simonson (283) won their respective weight classes.
Two others, senior Dylan Marchand (160) and sophomore Koa McIntyre (170) earned third and fourth place respectively.
Wrestling
C-1 AT MALCOLM
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Archbishop Bergan 164.5-7, Fillmore Central 130-5, Tri County 117-6, Bishop Neumann 115-6, Syracuse 105-5, Cross County/Osceola 105-4, Malcolm 101-4, Wood River 92-5, Yutan 85-3, Norfolk Catholic 76-3, Fort Calhoun 61-2, Hartington CC 57-2, Winnebago 36-1, Ponca 28-1, HTRS 24-1, Lincoln Lutheran 11-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, pinned Riley Waddington, Wood River, 5:36; 3. Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 5-0.
113--1. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Spencer Bridgmon, Syracuse, 10-0; 3. Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, dec. Cade Lierman, Bishop Neumann, 10-5.
120--1. Caden Arps, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, 4-3; 3. Trev Arlt, Yutan, pinned Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 0:56.
126--1. Dalton Anderson, Ponca, pinned Aidan Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 3:01; 3. Zaid Martinez, Tri County, pinned Adam Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, 0:43.
132--1. Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Carson Thompson, Wood River, 2:44; 3. Caden Reedy, Tri County, won by forfeit over Sean Henkel, Yutan.
138--1. Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, 54-0 pinned Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, 3:27; 3. Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic, pinned Nick Brodigan, Wood River, 2:46.
145--1. Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Wyatt Smydra, Norfolk Catholic, 38-4, Fall 3:33; 3. Cole Reedy, Tri County, dec. Owen Wander, Syracuse, 2-1.
152--1. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Colton Nuttelman, Cross County/Osceola, 10-0; 3. Bailey Waltke, Tri County, pinned Conner Hochstein, Hartington CC, 1:46.
160--1. Gavin Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, dec. Samuel Vrana, Bishop Neumann, 8-3; 3. Dylan Marchand, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Francisco Mendez, Norfolk Catholic, 2:58.
170--1. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Dylan Zoucha, Malcolm, 1:49; 3. Eric Hoesing, Hartington CC, pinned Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 2:04.
182--1. Ethan Villwok, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, 12-4; 3. Thomas Barnes, Fillmore Central, pinned Eli English, Wood River, 2:35.
195--1. Brandon Beeson, Tri County, pinned Quran Cook, Yutan, 0:51; 3. Aiden Worthey, HTRS, dec. Riley Donahoo, Malcolm, 8-2.
220--1. Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Jon Matulka, Bishop Neumann, 4:19; 3. Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago, pinned Brandon Siebolt, Tri County, 3:37.
285--1. Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Connor Asche, Fillmore Central, 7-0; 3. Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, pinned Zachary Burr, Syracuse, 0:38.