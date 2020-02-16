Bergan wins C-1 wrestling title behind five individual champions

Seven Fremont Bergan wrestlers qualified for the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships while winning the C-1 District title on Saturday at the C-1 meet in Malcolm

The team title is the second-straight for the Knights which won the xxx title last year. On Saturday, Bergan cruised to the district title with 164.5 points, 34 more points than Fillmore Central in second place.

Senior Kade Richardson was the top finisher for the Tigers earning runner-up in the 285-pound division.

Junior Garrett Moser was third at 220 pounds while junior Thomas Wentz and freshman Benny Alfaro finished fourth in the 160- and 195-pound divisions respectively.

Five Knights ended as district champions. Sophomores Caden Arps (120 pounds) and Cal Janke (132) and seniors Ethan Vilwok (195), Peyton Cone (220) and Eli Simonson (283) won their respective weight classes.

Two others, senior Dylan Marchand (160) and sophomore Koa McIntyre (170) earned third and fourth place respectively.

Wrestling

C-1 AT MALCOLM