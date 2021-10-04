Bergan wins Fort Calhoun tournament

The Bergan volleyball team put together an undefeated day at the Fort Calhoun tournament Saturday, going 3-0

The Knights beat Johnson-Brock 25-16, 26-24 in the championship match.

"A balanced hitting attack and some great digs from the back row took us to the victory," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel.

Paige Frickenstein led the attack with 10 kills while Summer Bojanski and Addie Gilfry anchored the back row.

In pool play, the Knights beat Boys Town 25-3, 25-7 then handled West Point Beemer 25-10, 25-11 to advance to the championship game.

Kennedy Bacon had a strong day at the service line in the pool play action, landing seven aces against Boys Town and four aces against West Point-Beemer.

Bergan had 20 aces in total against Boys Town.

The Knights begin the Centennial Conference tournament Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Bergan will face Omaha Concordia at 5 p.m. followed by a match with the host Crusaders at 7 p.m.

