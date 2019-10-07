FORT CALHOUN — Being road warriors this season may have helped Fremont Bergan on its march to the Fort Calhoun Volleyball Tournament championship Saturday.
The Lady Knights went 3-0 in pool play before beating Johnson-Brock 24-17, 15-25, 25-18 in the championship game.
“Out of the 27 matches we have played this season, we have only had two at home,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “I feel like we are getting used to playing on the road and hopefully that will be beneficial to us as we hit the last three weeks of the regular season.”
Wewel said the opening set against Johnson-Brock was a back-and-forth affair until Bergan took control at about the midway point.
“We played extremely well at the end of the set,” Wewel said. “In the second set, the offense of Johnson-Brock caught on fire and we had a tough time defending their outside hitter and staying in system.”
Bergan shook off the second-set loss, however, to capture the title.
“The girls rebounded from a having a tough second set to playing extremely well in the third,” Wewel said.
Lauren Baker led the Lady Knights in the title match with 11 kills, four blocks and 10 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
“She was connecting really well with (setter) Kaia McIntyre and it was fun to watch Lauren attack the ball from the middle-hitter position,” Wewel said.
McIntyre had 26 set assists and nine digs. Allie DeGroff contributed six kills and nine digs while Hannah Frost added six kills. Emma Walz contributed 10 kills and 13 digs.
Bergan opened with a 25-4, 25-15 win over Cornerstone Christian as Frost served 19 straight points in the first set. Frost finished with six aces and five kills. Baker added four kills while McIntyre had 19 set assists and three kills. Megan Demuth also had three kills.
The Lady Knights downed Sterling 25-15, 25-12 as DeGroff had six aces and three kills. Frost had eight kills and Walz contributed six. McIntyre distributed 16 set assists, had six digs and four aces.
In a 25-8, 25-5 win over Boys Town, DeGroff had seven kills and Frost finished with six. McIntyre recorded seven aces and 19 assists. Becca Baker, DeGroff and Lauren Baker had four digs apiece.
“It was fun to see some of our younger athletes get some varsity playing time in the first three matches,” Wewel said.
Bergan, 18-9, plays Thursday in the Centennial Conference Tournament at Hastings St. Ceclilia. The fourth-seeded Lady Knights face HSC at 5 p.m. and Concordia at 6. The tournament continues Saturday at David City Aquinas.