Thunder Myers tied for medalist honors Tuesday to lead Fremont Bergan to a triangular win at the Fremont Golf Club.
Myers and Carson Thomsen of Oakland-Craig tied for top honors with a 43. Bergan shot 181 while O-C had a 210. Cedar Bluffs only had three golfers and didn’t have a team score.
Preston Tracy and Spencer Hamilton shot 44s for Bergan. AJ Walter had a 50 and Jack Wilmes a 53.
Nolan Luetkenhaus led the Wildcats with a 49. Alex Hannan shot a 53 while JT Haag recorded a 58.
Cole Bures (53), Michael Maline (56), Jacob Easton (58) and Alec Mockenhaupt (70) also completed for Oakland-Craig.
In junior varsity play, Jared Forsberg of Bergan recorded the best score with a 50. Jarett Boggs had a 58 and Garrison Mendlik finished with a 69.
On Monday, Bergan (373) finished ninth at the Bob Simpson Classic at the Ashland Country Club. Gretna won the event with a 327 while Norris was runner-up with a 331. Bennington finished third with a 333.
“We were blessed with a day of great weather for golf,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “The goal is always to get better each time out, and I think we accomplished that for the most part. Overall, each of the guys was more consistent from tee to green.”
Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael was the medalist with a 71. Jordan Hart of Platteview was second with a 74 while Blake Stirek of Blair placed third with a 77.
Hamilton led the Knights by shooting an 88 (41-47). Tracy had a 93 (47-46) while Myers shot a 94 (48-47). Walter with a 97 (46-51) and Wilmes with a 115 (57-58) also competed.
“Spencer hit some really nice shots and made a couple of birdies,” Rainforth said. “Thunder finished his round off really well and Preston’s short game was pretty sharp. If we continue to get weather that allows us to get quality practice time, our consistency should continue to improve.”
Bergan will compete Tuesday in the Blair Invitational at River Wilds.
Simpson Classic
Team Scores — Gretna 327, Norris 331, Bennington 333, Lincoln Christian 342, Elkhorn Mount Michael 347, Blair 353, Wahoo 360, Elkhorn 362, Fremont Bergan 373, Douglas County West 378, Waverly 384, Arlington 386, Syracuse 393, Omaha Roncalli 403, Ashland-Greenwood 414.
Top 15 — 1. Luke Gutschewski, EMM, 71. 2. Jordan Hart, Platteview 74. 3. Blake Stirek Blair 77. 4. Bailey Amend, N, 79. 5. Cullen Buscher, Benn, 80. 6. Chase Aldrich, W, 81. 7. Carter Bartram, G, 81. 8. Logan Thurber, N, 81. 9. Nolan Johnson, G, 81. 10. Ashton Gibbs, G, 81. 11. Braedenn Olson, W, 81. 12. Zach Coufal, G, 83. 13. Drew Beukelman, LC< 84. 14. Jason Prososki, Benn, 84. 15. Sam Arnold, E, 84.