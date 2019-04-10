Fremont Bergan passed its first two tests of the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.
The Knights defeated Lincoln Northeast 6-2 in the opening round before downing second-seeded Grand Island 4-2.
Bergan will now face Lincoln Southeast at 2 Friday afternoon at Sherman Field.
HAC Tournament
Lincoln North Star 2, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Pius X 11, Lincoln High 0
Fremont Bergan 6, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Southwest 4
Lincoln East 4, Kearney 3
Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln Pius X 3
Fremont Bergan 4, Grand Island 2
Friday’s games
Game 8—Game 4 winner vs. Lincoln East, noon, Sherman Field
Game 9—Lincoln Southeast vs. Bergan, 2 p.m., Sherman Field
Game 10—Game 4 loser vs. Kearney, noon, Den Hartog
Game 11—Lincoln Pius X vs. Grand Island, 2 p.m., Hen Hartog
Game 12—Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m., Sherman Field
Game 13—Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 4:30 p.m., Densmore
Game 14—Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m., Den Hartog
Game 15—Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m., Densmore