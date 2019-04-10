{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Bergan passed its first two tests of the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.

The Knights defeated Lincoln Northeast 6-2 in the opening round before downing second-seeded Grand Island 4-2.

Bergan will now face Lincoln Southeast at 2 Friday afternoon at Sherman Field.

HAC Tournament

Lincoln North Star 2, Norfolk 1

Lincoln Pius X 11, Lincoln High 0

Fremont Bergan 6, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Southwest 4

Lincoln East 4, Kearney 3

Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln Pius X 3

Fremont Bergan 4, Grand Island 2

Friday’s games

Game 8—Game 4 winner vs. Lincoln East, noon, Sherman Field

Game 9—Lincoln Southeast vs. Bergan, 2 p.m., Sherman Field

Game 10—Game 4 loser vs. Kearney, noon, Den Hartog

Game 11—Lincoln Pius X vs. Grand Island, 2 p.m., Hen Hartog

Game 12—Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m., Sherman Field

Game 13—Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 4:30 p.m., Densmore

Game 14—Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m., Den Hartog

Game 15—Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m., Densmore

