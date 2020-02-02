MALVERN--Seven Archbishop Bergan wrestlers advanced to the finals and six took home golds to help the Knights win the East Miller Invitational Saturday.
Caden Arps pinned Jarryn Stephens of East Union in 3:23 to claim the 120-pound title. At 132 pounds, Cal Janke won 5-2 over Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills in the title match. Later at 160 pounds, Dylan Marchand started a run of three straight titles for the Knights.
Marchand earned a 19-3 tech fall over Jack Nelson of Woodbine in the 160-pound title match, Koa McIntyre pinned Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU in 4:45 to win the 170-pound title and then Ethan Villwok pinned Cameron Nance of Tarkio in 1:02.
Peyton Cone continued his fine season by pinning Tallen Myers of Southwest VAlley in 2:53 at 220 pounds.
Eli Simonson lost by fall to Brock Fox of Treynor in the 285-pound title match.
Also placing for Bergan Andrew Fellers (3rd, 152), Martin Meraz (3rd, 195) and Thomas Connel (5th, 120).
EAST MILLS INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES--1, Archbishop Bergan 196.5; 2, Treynor 171; 3, Tarkio 136; 4, East Mills 121; 5, Woodbine 103; 6, Southwest Valley 88; 7, MVAOCOU 85; 8, Sidney (Southwest Iowa) 82.5; 9, East Union 54.5; 10, Griswold 18.
FIRST-PLACE MATCHES: 106--Ayden Sengmany ,Treynor, pinned Lucas Joesting ,Tarkio, 1:46; 113--Dawson Erickson, Sidney, Southwest Iowa, pinned Andrew Laramy, East Mills, 1:45; 120--Caden Arps, Archbishop Bergan pinned Jarryn Stephens, East Union, 3:23; 126--Cameron Cline, Woodbine, dec. Jonas Keay, Treynor, 10-3; 132--Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills, 5-2; 138--Tyler Proko, East Mills, pinned Carter Holecek, Tarkio, 1:00; 145--Mitch Lutz, Treynor, pinned Shane Lear, East Union,1:22; 152--Jackson Wray, East Mills, pinned Chase Reber, Treynor, 1:10; 160--Dylan Marchand, Archbishop Bergan, Tech Fall over Jack Nelson, Woodbine, 19-3; 170--Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Kolby Scott, MVAOCOU, 4:45; 182--Ethan Villwok, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Cameron Nance, 1:02; 195--Corey Coleman, Treynor, MD over Dalton Calkins, Southwest Valley, 9-0; 220--Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 2:53; 285--Brock Fox, Treynor, pinned Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan, 4:30.
NOTABLE THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: 152--Andrew Fellers, Archbishop Bergan won by injury default over Connor Brown, Tarkio, :09. 195--Martin Meraz pinned Chance Roof, Sidney, :36.
NOTABLE FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES: 120--Thomas Connell, Archbishop Bergan, won by forfeit over Kayden Dirks , Treynor.