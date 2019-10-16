OAKLAND -- Fremont Bergan improved to 23-11 on Tuesday night by defeating Oakland-Craig and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in a volleyball triangular.
The Lady Knights downed O-C 25-20, 20-25, 25-22.
"Oakland-Craig is a very good team and they played some great defense tonight," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "We had to work hard to put the ball down against them."
Allie DeGroff had 12 kills, two blocks and 11 digs. Lauren Baker contributed six kills and three blocks while Emma Walz had five kills, three blocks and seven digs.
Hannah Frost finished with five kills and two blocks. Setter Kaia McIntyre recorded 23 assists and five digs.
"At times we were in system and then other times we were out of system," Wewel said. "This area of our game is always a work in progress and it’s something that we practice each and every day. I saw a lot of positives at the end of each of these sets where we worked so hard on defense to bring the ball up and then to put it away on Oakland-Craig. Again at the end of the match, I’m seeing the girls rise to the occasion to push hard to close the match."
Bergan defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-13, 25-19 as McIntyre had 16 set assists and a team-best 10 points.
DeGroff had six kills and two blocks while Baker added three kills and four blocks. Frost and Walz had three kills each with the latter contributing three blocks. Kennedy Bacon added two kills and two blocks.
"Our girls got up big on the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder hitters and they came up with a lot of blocks during the match," Wewel said.
Oakland-Craig defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-20, 25-23 in the other match of the night.
Kristal Svehla and Dream Daugherty had four kills apiece for LV/S-S. Emily Lewin and Andrea Kroeker added three each. Daugherty and Kroeker had two blocks each. Lewin had nine digs while Reagan Klein distributed 13 set assists.
Oakland-Craig is 18-8 on the season while LV/S-S is 12-12. Both teams will compete later this week in the East Husker Conference Tournament.
Bergan will honor its 12th-graders during Senior Night Thursday against Centennial Conference East Division rival Concordia.