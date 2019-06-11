It was quite a 2018-19 school year for Fremont Bergan.
The Knights won state championships in volleyball and girls basketball. They also had state runner-up finishes in boys basketball and wrestling.
Bergan can add another honor for the 2018-19 year.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced that Bergan won the Class D Cup for excellence in athletics and activities. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district contest.
“I think it is a testament to the kids and the effort that they put forth in everything they do,” said Nate Pribnow, who serves as the head girls basketball coach, assistant track coach and a junior high football assistant. “It takes the whole school to win something like this. I think the culture right now is that success is the expectation. Not a lot of places have that, but it is something we’ve been building for a few years.”
Bergan swept the honors in Class D.
The girls finished with 170 points while Wausa was second with 165. Humphrey was third with 162.5 while North Platte St. Patrick’s and Shickley tied for fourth with 155.
For the boys, Bergan was first with 227.5 points. Hartington-Newcastle was second with 212.5 while Lyons-Decatur Northeast was third with 172.5.
In the all-school standings, Bergan finished with 372.5 while Mullen was second with 282.5. Hartington-Newcastle and Humphrey tied for third with 237.5.
“It takes a very special group of students to accomplish this,” Pribnow said. “I think we had a senior class this year that worked hard to be good and held others accountable.”
In Class A, Omaha Creighton Prep won the boys division with 385 while Kearney was second with 340. Fremont High, the Class A champions in cross country and track, was seventh with 277.5. Lincoln Southwest won the overall standings with Millard West second.
In Class C, Kearney Catholic topped the all-school standings with 362.5 while Wahoo Neumann was second at 357.5. Wahoo High was third at 307.5.
Neumann was first in the girls standings with 222.5, followed by Lincoln Lutheran (207.5) and Kearney Catholic (192.5). Norfolk Catholic led the boys with 245 while David City Aquinas was second with 212.5.
Omaha Skutt was the overall champion in Class B followed by Elkhorn High.