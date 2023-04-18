Bergan's Evan Wolf shot a +7, 42, Monday at the Oakland Golf Club to lead the Knights to a team title at the Oakland-Craig quad.

Jack Polick shot a +9, 45, to finish in third.

Petr Treutner, Dalton Kumm and Cole Campbell all shot 50, finishing in a four-way tie for seventh place.

The Knights shot 187 as a team, eight stokes better than Guardian Angel Central Catholic, who finished runner-up at 195.

Bergan will head out to Columbus to play in the Columbus Scotus Invite Thursday at Quail Run for their next round.