Fremont Bergan kept a couple of streaks going Saturday during the Cedar Bluffs Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Knights, just like they have done all season, didn’t drop a set while capturing the championship at the Fremont Middle School. The three wins improve Bergan to 11-0.
The Lady Knights defeated the host school 25-9, 25-10 in the championship. Bergan advanced to the finals by downing Mead 25-21, 25-13 and Humphrey St. Francis 25-17, 25-14.
“In the three matches, we served and serve received the ball really well,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
The veteran coach said the Lady Knights also presented a challenge for opposing hitters.
“Our block got a lot of touches and I believe that the opposition hitters were somewhat intimidated by that,” she said.
Lexie Langley had 13 kills, two blocks and 12 digs in the opening-round win over Mead. Haley Kempf added five kills, a block and four digs while sophomore Lauren Baker had four kills, a block and four digs. Allie DeGroff finished with five kills, eight digs and a block.
Senior setter Allison Dieckmann had 24 set assists and 10 digs in the win.
“Bergan hasn’t lost a set all year so our goal was to stay competitive throughout the match,” Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. “We played very well in the first set and forced Bergan to be out of system a lot.”
The first set was tied at 16 before four straight errors by the Raiders put Bergan in control.
“Bergan was able to pass better in the second game which allowed them to be in system,” Havelka said. “We played fine, but Bergan in system is very hard to stop.”
Delaney Patocka and Bri Lemke had four kills apiece for Mead. Rebecca Halbmaier and Abby Miller added three each.
Michyla Lihs had 10 digs and two ace serves.
In the semifinals, Bergan defeated the Flyers behind nine kills, three ace serves and five digs by Kempf. DeGroff added eight kills, a block and 10 digs. Langley finished with four kills a block and 13 digs.
Dieckmann contributed 23 set assists while Kaia McIntyre had two aces and five digs. Baker had three kills and three blocks.
Dieckmann finished with 23 assists and two aces in the championship match. Langley had 13 kills, seven digs and three aces. Kempf contributed five kills while DeGroff had 14 digs.
“We still have a lot to work on, but I’m very proud of how we dominated our opponents,” Wewel said. “This was a great team effort. For the most part, we are starting to do the little things right like positioning, coverage and communication.”
Mead won the consolation championship. The Raiders defeated Schuyler 25-18, 25-16 in the semifinals before beating Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-18, 26-22 in the third-place match.
Lemke had nine kills and Jose Parham had 12 assists and a kill against Schuyler. Miller contributed 10 digs and four aces. Riley Langemeier and Patocka had nine digs each.
“We served very aggressively as we finished with 12 aces in the match and only committed six errors,” Havelka said. “We need to continue that ace to error ratio.”
Against the Raiders, Lemke had 11 kills and three blocks. Halbmaier had nine kills and a block. Emily Quinn finished with 12 assists, five digs and an ace.
“I was very impressed with our team’s play on Saturday, but I was extremely pleased with our performance against Brownell-Talbot,” Havelka said. “We only committed five hitting errors in the match.”
The Raiders, 4-3, will host College View Academy on Tuesday. Bergan plays Tuesday at Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur before hosting Douglas County West at 7 Thursday.