Bergan wraps up Class C state meet with three on the podium

OMAHA - The final day of the track season saw a trio of Bergan athletes reach the podium.
Senior Shea Gossett’s final time in the Knights uniform produced a 10’ personal best and a second fourth place finish for the meet, landing jump of 43’ 4 ¼” on his final attempt.
“Coach (Nate) Pribnow was telling me that It was getting too high on my first jump, so I needed to stay flat, so I could get more speed on my second jump,” Gossett said.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik reached the podium twice in her first appearance at the state meet, medaling in the 800m and the 1600m.
“Lot of nerves, I just tried to focus on my race and doing my best and let the other girls run their races,” Mlnarik said.
Mlarnik ran a 2:22.42 to finish eighth in the two-lap race and 5:30.29 in the four-lap contest, also coming in eighth.
“I definitely thought I could have started better,” Mlnarik said. “I had slow starts and I should have gotten out there, but that’s something I will work on next season.”
These are her first two medals after last season’s meet was cancelled.
“It’s a really cool experience and I definitely wasn’t expecting it, but I am really excited and happy that I made it,” Mlnarik said.
Junior Koa McIntyre returned to the podium in both the 100m and the 200m, taking third in the 100m and sixth in the 200m.
“My times, I am pretty proud of being that as a freshman I was like 175 (pounds) and now I’m 200 (pounds), so I’m pretty proud of those times,” McIntyre said.
The junior ran a 10.95 in the shorter race, joining two other racers to go below 11 seconds and 22.71 in the longer sprint.
The boys 4x100m team of Koa McIntyre, Kade McIntyre, Chris Pinales and Cooper Weitzel were in contention to reach the podium, but a dropped hand-off on the first exchange eliminated the Knights from the race.
“I knew everyone on our team was pretty fired up about (the race) and we were coming in confident, but stuff happens and we are going to be back next year,” Koa McIntyre said.
Owen Pruss finished the day at the pole vaulting pit with a 20th place finish, clearing 11’ on his final attempt for his only recorded height of the day.
Carson Ortmeier landed just one toss in the shot put, nabbing a 13th place finish with a heave of 47’ 6 ¼”.
North Bend Central
One individual and one relay team reached the podium on the second day of the Class C track meet for the Tigers, led by the girls 4x400m relay team.
Ally Pojar, Josie Cleveringa, Hannah Williams and Sydney Emanuel combined for a 4:10.75, finishing fifth in the final race of the day.
Emanuel started the day with a seventh place finish in the 800m, running a 2:22.17.
Williams just missed a podium spot in the 1600m, finishing 12th in 5:41.60.
In the field, the Tigers had a trio of near-podium finishes as well.
Anna Halladay was one spot shy of taking home a medal, finishing ninth in the discus with a throw of 118’7”.
Pojar was bounced from the high jump at 5’, giving her a 14th place finish.
Kaitlyn Emanuel put down a jump of 15’ 6 ¼” in the long jump to finish in 14th place.
On the boys side, Jordan Settles was the highest placing Tiger, clearing 11’ in the pole vault to finish 18th.
Jaxon Wietfield took 20th in the triple jump with a leap of 39’ 7 ¼”.
Logan View
The Raiders had a trio of athletes competing on the final day of the track season.
Sam Peters finished 24th in the 1600m, clocking in at 5:09.50.
Brett Uhing finished 15th in the shot put with a put of 47’ 1 ¾”.
Jayden Korman landed a jump of 39’ ¼” in the triple jump to conclude the season in 23rd place.
All Class Gold
Elli Dahl and both of Fremont’s 4x800m relay teams captured all-class gold after the dust settled on the four-day state track meet.
Both of Fremont’s Class A title winning 4x800m crews were the top teams in the state.
The girls - Taylor McCabe, Shelby Bracker, Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon - bested the state field by two seconds while the boys - Tyson Baker, Nolan Miller, Owen Wager and Braden Taylor were the only team to go sub-eight minutes in all four classes.
Dahl’s 1600m and 3200m times earned her all-class gold in both events
Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels was the best 100m hurdle runner in the state with her state championship time in Class B of 14.59 seconds holding up against the rest of the season.
Her 5’8” mark in the high jump also matched the best height cleared in Class A, but missed the all-class gold on jumps.