Bergan wraps up Class C state meet with three on the podium

OMAHA - The final day of the track season saw a trio of Bergan athletes reach the podium.

Senior Shea Gossett’s final time in the Knights uniform produced a 10’ personal best and a second fourth place finish for the meet, landing jump of 43’ 4 ¼” on his final attempt.

“Coach (Nate) Pribnow was telling me that It was getting too high on my first jump, so I needed to stay flat, so I could get more speed on my second jump,” Gossett said.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik reached the podium twice in her first appearance at the state meet, medaling in the 800m and the 1600m.

“Lot of nerves, I just tried to focus on my race and doing my best and let the other girls run their races,” Mlnarik said.

Mlarnik ran a 2:22.42 to finish eighth in the two-lap race and 5:30.29 in the four-lap contest, also coming in eighth.

“I definitely thought I could have started better,” Mlnarik said. “I had slow starts and I should have gotten out there, but that’s something I will work on next season.”

These are her first two medals after last season’s meet was cancelled.