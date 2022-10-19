Bergan wraps up regular season

Bergan wrapped up its regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Weeping Water, making quick work of the Indians 25-9, 25-11, 25-7.

"We wanted to focus on playing smooth, passing on target and then quicken up the game and those goals we hit," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel.

The Knights had little resistance on their way to picking up win No. 28 on the year - a win total matched or exceeded by four other schools in the state.

Carlee Hapke led Bergan with seven kills while Rebecca Baker, who also had 17 assists and Paige Frickenstein both added six. Kaitlyn Mlnarik chipped in five kills.

Addie Gilfry led the service line attack with two of Bergan's eight aces on the night.

It was the senior night festivities that highlighted the match, honoring a group that has has gone 109-37 as members of the volleyball program.

"They really make us look good, they really do," Wewel said. "What I'm so proud of is the continuity that we have out there, the positioning, doing the little things right, that's what this group brings to the underclassmen."

The five member group - Baker, Mlnarik, Gilfry, Hapke and Caitlin Pitt - have reached three consecutive state championship game as Knights and are aiming for a fourth.

"Our team is so united from freshmen to senior level and it's because of them," Wewel said.

The road back to Lincoln will start in the C2-3 subdistrict tournament beginning on Oct. 24 where it is likely the Knights will get to see No. 3 Oakland-Craig for the first time this fall.

Both Bergan and Oakland-Craig are assured a spot in the district finals regardless of subdistrict results with Bergan sitting in second in the wildcard standings (45.25) and Oakland-Craig third in the wildcard standings (45).

Other members of the C2-3 subdistrict tournament are Guardian Angels Central Catholic (14-8), Omaha Christian Academy (23-3) and Omaha Brownell Talbot (11-18).