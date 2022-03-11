Bergan wraps up season with third place finish, reaches 20 wins

LINCOLN—The Bergan girls will be bringing a trophy home from Lincoln for a fourth consecutive season, finishing third in Class D-1 with a 60-39 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic.

“We are going to celebrate this one,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “Our girls played a lot more loose here today than I thought we did yesterday and I thought that was the key. ”

The victory pushed the Knights season record to 20-7, the first time in the Pribnow-era Bergan has reached that platteau.

“We didn’t make a big stink about it, but we did say it’d be really nice because in our school history, we’ve achieved that one, maybe two times,” Pribnow said. “It’s kind of a big number for us, especially when you look at the schedule we played.”

Both seniors—Adisyn Mendlik and Lauren Carlson—started the final games of their career.

“I can’t say enough about our seniors and what they’ve done over the year and it’s a really nice way for them to go out,” Pribnow said.

Mendlik went out with a team-leading 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, making one in each quarter.

The Knights doubled up Cedar Catholic in the opening quarter, building a 16-8 lead behind five points from Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who finished with 14.

Cedar Catholic spent much of the game without starter Laney Kathol after she collided with Bergan’s Summer Bojanski at center court in the first quarter. Kathol did not return after the injury while Bojanski sat out most of the first quarter before returning to finish with eight points.

“She is a big part of what they do,” Pribnow said. “Hopefully she is ok.”

The Knights lead ballooned to 27-13 by halftime.

“Our competitive juices started flowing and we had a lot of girls do a lot of nice things,” Pribnow said.

Nine different Knights scored in the win.

Bergan put the game out of reach with a 23-point third quarter. Mendlik connected on a pair of three’s while Mlnarik added six points of her own.

Bergan returns the majority of its roster next year, eyeing another run at the state title.

“We have a lot of girls that are coming back next year and they’ve got a taste of the success,” Pribnow said. “We are going to be happy taking home a third place trophy, but I think our sights are set on going and getting the big one next year with a big nucleus of this group coming back.”

