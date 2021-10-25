Bergan wraps up undefeated regular season

Bergan wrapped up its second-straight undefeated regular season with a 49-14 win over Ponca Friday.

The Knights made quick work of the Indians, scoring 49-unanswered points through three quarters before Ponca put a pair of touchdowns on the board in the final period.

Gavin Logemann got the scoring started, hauling in a 13-yard pass from Koa McIntyre.

McIntyre called his own number for the next score, scampering 26 yards to set the score at 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

McIntyre found the endzone again to start the second quarter, this time from two yards out.

He finished with a team-high 87 yards on 12 carries while also throwing for 184 yards on 14 of 26 passing and two scores.

Cal Janke found the end zone for the first time with a one-yard run to extend Bergan's lead.

Lucas Pruss, who finished with five receptions for 91 yards, capped off Bergan’s scoring in the first quarter, taking a McIntyre pass 29 yards to make it a 35-0 game at the intermission.

Jarett Boggs started the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He finished with six carries for 41 yards and also led Bergan in tackles with seven stops, four solo.

Boggs' seven tackles pushed him to the top of the Knights' career tackles leaderboard with 309, surpassing older brother Kolby Boggs.

Janke ended Bergan’s scoring for the night with a 30-yard run.

Ponca added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to prevent a shutout by the Knights.

Bergan enters the Class C-2 playoffs as the No. 2 seed after a Norfolk Catholic win over Hartington Cedar Catholic allowed Norfolk to leapfrog Bergan in the final wildcard standings.

The Knights will start their playoff journey against No. 15 seed Oakland-Craig. Bergan won the last meeting between the two teams 56-21, on Oct. 15.

Bergan’s road back to the state championship game is littered with possible rematches with No. 7 seed David City Aquinas, No. 6 seed Lincoln Lutheran and No. 3 Ord all on the Knights' side of the bracket.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Heedum Field.

