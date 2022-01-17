Bergan wrestle competes at pair of tournaments

Bergan wrestling took part in the Bob Osborn Invite hosted by Cross County Saturday, finishing ninth in the team standings.

Cal Janke (160) took just his second loss of the year in the championship round, losing a 3-1 decision to Cameron Graham of Cross County to finish runner-up.

In reaching the championship bout, Janke was dominant, claiming three pins and a tech fall victory

Jake Hedges (285) took home a third place finish, going 3-1 on the day.

Hedges reached the semifinals with a pair of first period pins, including one of teammate Ashton Kempf.

Ty Faulks of Humbodt sent Hedges to the third place bout with a second period pin.

Hedges bounced back with an overtime 4-2 decision victory over Donovan Long of Doniphan-Trumbull.

Bergan also had a pair of fourth place finishes.

Josh Mace (145) finished fourth, dropping a 6-5 decision to Jackson Strain of Twin River in the fourth place match.

Clay Hedges (220) placed fourth, going 3-2. Hedges went undefeated through the first three rounds of the tournament, earning three first period pins.

Logan Booth of Logan View, who earned his 150th career win during the tournament, sent Hedges to the third place match with a pin in 46 seconds.

Hedges lost to Rylie Thomsen in the third place match, getting pinned in the first period.

Booth, who went on to take the 285 title, led Logan View to a runner-up finish in the team standings.

The Raiders tallied 208 team points.

Kaden Gregory (132) joined Booth at the top of the podium, going through the day undefeated. Gregory beat Dylan Higby of Clarkson/Leigh with a 6-3 decision.

The Raiders also had a pair of runner-up finishes with Braydon Wobken (170) and Dulan Silva (182) taking home silver.

Logan View also had four third place finishers—Jacob McGee (113), Wyatt Willnerd (126), Justus Weidemann (132) and Chance Foust (138).

Bergan also competed at the Syracuse Pin Tournament Monday.

Janke won the 160lb division, going 4-0 in the round robin tournament. He has two first period pins as awell as a 17-4 major decision win. His closest match of the day was a 10-3 decision win over Brad Hall of Auburn.

Both of the Hedges brothers finished runner-up in their weight class—Clay at 220 and Jake at 285.

Clay Hedges went 3-1 with his lone loss coming against Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood while picking up a first period pin and a 19-7 major decision.

Jake Hedges went 2-1 with both wins coming with first period pins.

Other Bergan placements include Patrick McIntyre (182), who took third, going 1-2, Mace, who went 3-2 finished fourth.

