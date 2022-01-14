 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bergan wrestling best Boys Town, Columbus Scotus in dual action

Bergan won both of it’s duals at the Columbus Scotus Triangular Thursday, beating Boys Town 39-15 and the host Shamrocks 46-18.

The Knights won four of the five weight classes to secure the win. Joe Archer (120) won with a pin in one minute. Josh Mace (145) added a 16-5 major decision. Cal Janke (160) and Jake Hedges (285) both picked up second period pins.

Against Boys Town, Nicholas Johnson (113) won a high-scoring decision over Salvador Gomex, 19-16.

Mace added his second win of the day with a second period pin.

Patrick McIntyre (182) claimed a pin in 1:21 with Zelan Hurst (195) also adding a first period pin to Bergan’s haul.

Hedges rounded out the day with his second second period pin to go 2-0 on the day.

