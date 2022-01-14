Bergan wrestling best Boys Town, Columbus Scotus in dual action

Bergan won both of it’s duals at the Columbus Scotus Triangular Thursday, beating Boys Town 39-15 and the host Shamrocks 46-18.

The Knights won four of the five weight classes to secure the win. Joe Archer (120) won with a pin in one minute. Josh Mace (145) added a 16-5 major decision. Cal Janke (160) and Jake Hedges (285) both picked up second period pins.

Against Boys Town, Nicholas Johnson (113) won a high-scoring decision over Salvador Gomex, 19-16.

Mace added his second win of the day with a second period pin.

Patrick McIntyre (182) claimed a pin in 1:21 with Zelan Hurst (195) also adding a first period pin to Bergan’s haul.

Hedges rounded out the day with his second second period pin to go 2-0 on the day.

