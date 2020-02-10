Bergan wrestling team places second at own dual tournament

The Archbishop Bergan wrestling team finished in second place in their own dual meet Saturday.
The Knights went 3-1 on the day, falling only to Elkhorn High School, who finished 4-0 and took first place. Other teams wrestling at the meet were Sioux City East, Fort Calhoun and Millard North.
"We didn't start the day with the goal of finishing as runner-up at our dual tournament; we expected to win the tournament," Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. "The dual against Elkhorn just came down to scoring bonus points, and at the same time not allowing them to put big numbers up. We were not the better team when it came to that. We have to continue to improve in that department, not make poor decisions on the mat, and expect 6 or 7 guys to do all of the scoring for our team. Everyone has to put forth their best effort, every time they step on the mat."
Bergan opened with a 47-33 win over Millard North before dropping a 40-36 dual to Elkhorn. The Knights ended the day with wins over Fort Calhoun (48-36) and Sioux City East (54-30).
Peyton Cone (220) and Koa McIntyre (170) went undefeated. Each had four pins to finished 4-0 on the day. Cal Janke (132) and Dylan Marchand (160) won all three of their contested matches and a forfeit win while Ethan Villwok won both of his contested matches and two wins by forfeit. Tyler Allen (113, 2-0), Thomas Connell (120, 1-3), Griffin Helgenberger (126, 2-2), Owen Pruss (145, 2-2) and Andrew Fellers (152, 2-2) also wrestled for Bergan.
Cone won the Pat Semrad Outstanding Wrestler Award.
"Overall I thought we did some nice things today. I thought Peyton Cone competed very well for us, and was deserving of the outstanding wrestler award. Tyler Allen improved his district seed today by getting a couple of wins, and Koa McIntyre made pretty short work of everyone that stepped out there to wrestle him. I think we have some guys that are peaking at the right time of year.
Bergan will next compete at the District C-1 meet Friday and Saturday at Malcolm.
"I'm excited to see how we compete at a very tough district at Malcolm," Marolf said. "I hope we're able to correct some of the mistakes we made this weekend and bring home a district team title on Saturday."
TEAM STANDINGS--1, Elkhorn; 2, Bergan; 3, Sioux City East; 4, Fort Calhoun; 5, Millard North.
TEAM RESULTS--Round 1: Sioux City East bye; Bergan defeated Millard North 47-33; Elkhorn defeated Fort Calhoun 57-18. Round 2: Sioux City East defeated Fort Calhoun 54-28; Elkhorn defeated Bergan 40-36; Millard North bye. Round 3: Elkhorn defeated Sioux City East 42-36; Bergan bye; Fort Calhoun defeated Millard North 41-36. Round 4: Sioux City East defeated Millard North 60-22; Bergan defeated Fort Calhoun 48-36; Elkhorn bye. Round 5: Bergan defeated Sioux City East 54-30; Elkhorn defeated Millard North 69-12; Fort Calhoun bye.
Bergan Results
Round 1--Bergan 47, Millard North 33
195 - Davis Hill (MN) over Martin Meraz (AB) Fall 4:36; 220 - Peyton Cone (AB) over Aaron Strain (MN) Fall 1:20; 285 - Jace Shiney (MN) over Eli Simonson (AB) Fall 4:19; 106 - Logan Donatelle (MN) won by forfeit; 113 - Tyler Allen (AB) over Logan Donatelle (MN) Fall 2:42; 120 - Zach File (MN) over Thomas Connell (AB) Fall 1:16; 126 - Griffin Helgenberger (AB) won by forfeit; 132 - Cal Janke (AB) over Ethan Kirwa (MN) TF 15-0; 138 - Bryce Driscoll (MN) won by forfeit; 145 - Owen Pruss (AB) over Patrick Bengston (MN) Fall 0:59; 152 - Ben Enders (MN) over Andrew Fellers (AB) Dec 7-2; 160 - Dylan Marchand (AB) over Aayush Singh (MN) Fall 0:10; 170 - Koa McIntyre (AB) over Shikarendra Chintamadaka (MN) Fall 1:31; 182 - Ethan Villwok (AB) over Shauntez Gladney (MN) Fall 1:23.
Round 2--Elkhorn 40, AB 36
220 - Peyton Cone (AB) over Hamed Syed (E) Fall 3:20; 285 - Eli Simonson (AB) over Eli Larson (E) Fall 1:23; 106 - Landon Karre (E) won by forfeit; 113 - Tyler Allen (AB) over Tyler Japp (E) Dec 11-6; 120 - John Radicia (E) over Thomas Connell (AB) Fall 1:23; 126 - Alden Mays (E) over Griffin Helgenberger (AB) Fall 2:16; 132 - Cal Janke (AB) over Brayden Zimmer (E) Dec 4-2; 138 - Kade McNamara (E) won by forfeit; 145 - Sean Stara (E) over Owen Pruss (AB) Fall 3:22; 152 - Parker Harrahill (E) over Andrew Fellers (AB) Fall 1:57; 160 - Dylan Marchand (AB) over Trey McDouglad (E) Fall 1:55; 170 - Koa McIntyre (AB) over Landen Porter (E) Fall 0:22; 182 - Ethan Villwok (AB) won by forfeit; 195 - Evan Johnson (E) over Martin Meraz (AB) Maj 10-1.
Round 4--AB 48, Fort Calhoun 36
106 - Trey McCoy (FC) won by forfeit; 113 - Ely Olberding (FC) won by forfeit; 120 - Lance Olberding (FC) over Thomas Connell (AB) Fall 1:32; 126 - Griffin Helgenberger (AB) over Tristan Fuhrman (FC) Fall 2:29; 132 - Haley Albertson (FC) won by forfeit; 138 - Cal Janke (AB) won by forfeit; 145 - Cameron Shaner (FC) over Owen Pruss (AB) Fall 2:51; 152 - Andrew Fellers (AB) over Ethan Shaner (FC) Fall 1:48; 160 - Dylan Marchand (AB) won by forfeit; 170 - Koa McIntyre (AB) won by forfeit; 182 - Ethan Villwok (AB) won by forfeit; 195 - Jesse Hartline (FC) over Martin Meraz (AB) Fall 0:24; 220 - Peyton Cone (AB) over Cole Klabunde (FC) Fall 3:09; 285 - Eli Simonson (AB) won by forfeit.
Round 5-Bergan 54, Sioux City East 30
113 - Angeleena Rasmussen (SCE) won by forfeit; 120 - Thomas Connell (AB) over Logan Ebner (SCE) Fall 1:19; 126 - Johnny Gomez (SCE) over Griffin Helgenberger (AB) Fall 0:48; 132 - Cal Janke (AB) over Vinney Pomerson (SCE) Fall 1:54; 138 - Cole Wilcox (SCE) won by forfeit; 145 - Owen Pruss (AB) over Darrel Torres (SCE) Fall 2:49; 152 - Andrew Fellers (AB) won by forfeit; 160 - Dylan Marchand (AB) over Tamen Brand (SCE) Fall 0:50; 170 - Koa McIntyre (AB) over Chris Sanford (SCE) Fall 0:51; 182 - Ethan Villwok (AB) over Coltyn Mann (SCE) Fall 1:43; 195 - Nick Wells (SCE) won by forfeit; 220 - Peyton Cone (AB) over Patrick Conley (SCE) Fall 5:27; 285 - Eli Simonson (AB) over Dezmond Groetken (SCE) Fall 0:47; 106 - Nick Fehl (SCE) won by forfeit.