Bergan wrestling team places second at own dual tournament

"We didn't start the day with the goal of finishing as runner-up at our dual tournament; we expected to win the tournament," Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. "The dual against Elkhorn just came down to scoring bonus points, and at the same time not allowing them to put big numbers up. We were not the better team when it came to that. We have to continue to improve in that department, not make poor decisions on the mat, and expect 6 or 7 guys to do all of the scoring for our team. Everyone has to put forth their best effort, every time they step on the mat."