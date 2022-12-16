Bergan wrestling working to gain experience with young squad

Three duals in one night was just what Bergan needed Tuesday night as the young Knights work to build experience.

“We are so young and inexperienced for the most part that we need mat time and it was good to get a lot of mat time tonight,” said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf.

Bergan started the evening with a 63-18 loss to Logan View, then beat Howells-Dodge on a tiebreaker after tying 36-36 and won against Clarkson/Leigh 42-30.

Over half of the Knights line-up is underclassmen, meaning Bergan is taking some lumps in the early portion of the season.

“Just simple, simple stuff. It’s an adjustment. It’s been a while since we’ve been this basic, but we’re making strides,” Marolf said. “When you have such a young group, you have an opportunity to have explosive growth when it starts going the right way.”

That’s not to say Bergan doesn’t have any experienced wrestlers.

Josh Mace (145) returns after being within a match of qualifying for state as a freshman.

He finished runner-up at the 2022 MVAOCOU Kingsbury Invitational this past weekend.

Seniors Aaron Fellers (285) and Ashton Kempf (220) represent the elder statesmen of the bunch.

“Aaron and Ashton have done a great job for us this year,” Marolf said.

The senior duo accounted for both of the non-forfeit wins against Logan View with both earning first period pins. Fellers also had a runner-up finish at the Kingsbury Invite

The Knights have been without their only returning state qualifier to start the year in junior Clay Hedges. A hand injury has kept the junior from filling the 220lbs spot for Bergan, but he’s expected to be back following the holiday break.

“He’s been rolling around the practice room, doing what he can,” Marolf said.

Coming off a 34-14 year last winter and an exit in the second round of wrestlebacks at state, expectations are high for Hedges to blaze a path through the front side of the bracket come February.

His return also sets up the rest of the Knights line-up to drop down a weight class, which will allow for some more natural weight placements.

“After Christmas, we should fill every weight class and then I think we’ll have a chance to do some really nice things,” Marolf said.

Bergan’s final meet before the break will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wahoo Invite.