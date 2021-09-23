Bergan XC competes in Fort Calhoun meet

The Bergan boys finished eighth as a team at the Fort Calhoun meet Thursday.

Carter Demuth was the Knights top runner, finishing 21st in 19:01.1.

Sam Sleister finished eight spots back of Demuth in 29th with a time of 19:46.8.

Nathan Fuchs ran a 20:07.5 to place 36th while Brayden Fuchs logged a 20:57.4 for 42nd.

Arlington’s Nolan May won the bots individual title with a 17:01 while Fort Calhoun won the team competition.

On the girls side, Bergan’s Sophie O’Neil ran a 24:19.4 to finish in 23rd.

Arlington’s Keelianne Green won the girls race by nearly two minutes, clocking in at 18:47.7 while DC West took home the team title 31-32 over the Eagles.

