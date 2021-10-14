Bergan XC ends season at districts

The Bergan cross country season came to an end Thursday at the D-1 district meet in McCool Junction.

Carter Demuth was the top runner for the Knights, running a 19:30.7, finishing just outside of the state qualifying mark with an 18th place finish.

“Carter was in the top 15 for most of the race just couldn’t hold on with 500 meters to go,” said Bergan coach Wyatt Morse.

Brayden Fuchs wrapped up his strong freshman year with 21st place finish in 19:44.9.

Nathan Fuchs took 26th with a time of 20:03.20 while Sam Sleister took 24th in 20:26.1.

“Brayden and Nathan both ran well,” Morse said.

Damian Flores rounded out the team score with a 41st place finish in 20:51.10.

Bergan finished eighth as a team.

The Knights lone girls’ runner Sophie O’Neil started the race, but did not finish due to an injury.

Cedar Bluffs also wrapped up their season at the meet as the Wildcats finished 11th in the team standings on the boys side led by a 31st place finish by Jeremy Honeywell in 20:17.50.

