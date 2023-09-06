They’re few in number, but the Bergan cross country team is pushing each other to improve this fall.

“This is one of the smaller groups that I’ve had, but it’s a good group,” said Bergan coach Wyatt Morse. “It’s a close knit group. They definitely have their quirks, but they’re great kids.”

Sophie O’Neil is the lone member of the girls team, a mantle she has worn for the last three seasons.

It’s been difficult being the only girl on the team, especially after having a pair of teammates as a freshman, the senior said.

“It was comforting having them and knowing they were going through the same thing that I was,” O’Neil said. “It was hard at first without them because I’d have to warm up without them, but I got used to it after a while.”

The two-time conference medalist has aspirations for running on the final day of the season at state for the first time this year, a goal that Morse feels is obtainable.

“Hopefully as the season goes along, she’s going to get stronger and ideally at the end of the year, she’ll have a chance to compete at state,” Morse said.

Through two races this fall, O’Neil has turned in one top 10 performance—an eighth place finish at the East Butler Invite with a time of 26:39—and a time of 25:52 at the Wisner-Pilger meet, good for 21st place.

On the boys side, the Knights are working on getting races under their belts to build a knowledge base.

“They’re pretty inexperienced as far as competitions, so we’re working our way through that,” Morse said.

One of the early standouts for Bergan has been freshman Maxx Cattett.

“That first meet kind of shocked everyone,” Morse said.

Cattlett finished 28th at the East Butler Invitational, running a 25:49 in his first varsity race to be the first Knight across the finish line.

“Sometimes as a freshman, it works out that you don’t know what you don’t know,” Morse said.

He fell back in the larger Wisner-Pilger meet, but still shaved a minute off his first time at 24:45.

Caden Demuth led Bergan at their second meet, running a 22:54.6, a six minute improvement over his first time of the year.

Damian Flores also showed improvement in the second race of the year, running a 23:31.6 in Wisner after a 26:44 at East Butler.

Bergan will defend their home course Thursday, hosting the Joe Wojtkiewicz Invitational at Camp Calvin Crest.

Racing begins at 4 p.m.