Bergan's block thwarts Guardian Angel Central Catholic

Bergan took down Guardian Angel Central Catholic in straight sets Monday in the semifinals of Class C-2 subdistrict 3 tournament.

The Knights cruised through the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-20, but had to rally from behind in the third set to claim a 25-20 victory.

GACC, which reached the semifinals with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-4, 25-5) sweep of Brownell-Talbot, found some momentum in the third set, matching the Knights out to 13-13 before a two-point burst pulled the Blue Jays ahead and prompted a Bergan timeout.

Following the pause in the action, Bergan outscored GACC 10-5, ending the match on a Summer Bojanski ace.

"I really do believe that we need to be tested like that," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "Getting this going, getting the juices flowing is a good thing."

The Knights controlled the first two sets with its block at the net. In the opening set alone, nine points came from blocks for Bergan.

Senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik accounted for over half of Bergan's blocks, finishing with six of the Knights' 10. She got a hand on five block assists and one solo block.

"Our block was great," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "We were getting up big and stalling them out."

Mlnarik also led the team in kills with 14, hitting .591 for the match.

"Kaitlyn really stepped up her game," Wewel said.

Paige Frickenstein added nine kills for Bergan along with six kills from Linden Nosal and five kills from Carlee Hapke.

Bergan, ranked No. 2 in C-2, will face No. 3 Oakland-Craig in the subdistrict finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Both teams are assured a spot in the district finals later this week, regardless of the result Tuesday.

The orange-and-black Knights (26-8) are coming off a 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-13) win over Omaha Christian Academy

"We've got to do that little things right," Wewel said on what it'll take to beat Oakland-Craig. "We've got to make sure that we're not making errors in crucial points and that we're all positioning ourselves where I want them to be."