Bergan's Brady Davis breaks school record, wins C-2 district title

Bergan’s Brady Davis had come close to breaking the Knights 18-hole record twice this season.

Tuesday, Davis finally broke it and with it came a district title.

The junior shot a 70 at the Oakland Golf Club, claiming the district crown and a spot at the state tournament in the process.

The previous record was a 71 shot by John Spellerberg.

Davis shot a 33 on the front side then came in with a 37 to end his day atop the leaderboard.

As a team, Bergan finished four strokes back of winner Oakland-Craig and a stroke shy of matching runner-up David City Aquinas with a 332.

Spencer Hamilton fired an 82 t while Jarret Boggs added an 89 and Preston Tracy’s 91 rounded out the team score. Jared Forsberg also shot a 93 on the day.

North Bend Central’s Connor Schlueter also had a banner day, matching the school record with a 74, good enough for a fourth finish.

Logan View’s Jake Hagerbauner advanced to state with a 76, coming in sixth in the individual standings.

The Raiders shot 351 as a team with the tally comprising of Kolton Kriete’s 86, Caden Licht’s 94 and Drew Hagerbaumer’s 95.