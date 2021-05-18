 Skip to main content
Bergan's Brady Davis breaks school record, wins C-2 district title
  • Updated
Bergan’s Brady Davis had come close to breaking the Knights 18-hole record twice this season.

Tuesday, Davis finally broke it and with it came a district title.

The junior shot a 70 at the Oakland Golf Club, claiming the district crown and a spot at the state tournament in the process.

The previous record was a 71 shot by John Spellerberg.

Davis shot a 33 on the front side then came in with a 37 to end his day atop the leaderboard.

As a team, Bergan finished four strokes back of winner Oakland-Craig and a stroke shy of matching runner-up David City Aquinas with a 332.

Spencer Hamilton fired an 82 t while Jarret Boggs added an 89 and Preston Tracy’s 91 rounded out the team score. Jared Forsberg also shot a 93 on the day.

North Bend Central’s Connor Schlueter also had a banner day, matching the school record with a 74, good enough for a fourth finish.

Logan View’s Jake Hagerbauner advanced to state with a 76, coming in sixth in the individual standings.

The Raiders shot 351 as a team with the tally comprising of Kolton Kriete’s 86, Caden Licht’s 94 and Drew Hagerbaumer’s 95.

Cedar Bluffs’ Hunter Griffis shot a 93 to lead the Wildcats, who shot a 381 as a team.

Tye Dickes added a 94 followed by Alex Hannah’s 96 and Luke Carritt’s 98.

Arlington was led by Eddie Rosenthal’s 88 to a team score of 369.

Jayden Thompson added a 90 while Josh Ioosi shot a 94. Austin Smutz rounded out he team score with a 97.

Tags

