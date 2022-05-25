Bergan's Brady Davis finishes top 10 in Class C

COLUMBUS - The weather was anything but picture perfect for the final round of the Class C state golf tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus Wednesday, but it was nearly the exact ending that Bergan senior Brady Davis wanted for his high school career.

“It was awesome, we have five seniors and our goal from the start of the season was to get here and then the rest was icing on the cake,” Davis said.

For Davis, the icing on the cake was a top 10 placement and his second-straight state medal.

The senior ended his high school career with his highest placement at the state tournament, tying for 10th with a +17, 161, with three other golfers.

Bergan as a team finished eighth, combining for a 730 as a group.

“That was my goal from the start of the season to get here with my team and play as best as I could, and I think I did that over the past two days,” Davis said.

The senior’s final round 80 featured six bogeys, one double bogey and 11 pars.

“It was a battle of mental toughness today and yesterday,” Davis said. “Today was worse than yesterday and it was just about who could keep it together and stay mentally tough.

It was a scramble for most of the afternoon for Davis, who struggled to connect with the fairway from the tee box.

“It’s a first shot golf course and that’s something I did not do well the past few days,” Davis said. “I was chipping and putting every hole, but that’s my style of golf.”

He is the first Knight to medal in back-to-back state tournaments since John Spellerberg in 2011, who medaled all four years. Davis is also the highest placing individual for Bergan since Spellerberg's eighth place finish that year.

Spencer Hamilton matched his day one score with a +18, 90, to finish tied for 41st at +36, 180, for the tournament.

Jarett Boggs slipped in the standings on the second day, carding a +25, 97, to finish tied for 55th at 187.

Gavin Logemann rounded out Bergan’s team score Wednesday with a 102, shooting 202 for the tournament.

Jared Forsberg shaved three strokes from Tuesday’s round to card a 108, finishing with a 219 two-day tally.

Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won the Class C individual title in dramatic fashion, birdieing the third playoff hole to best Mitchell’s Cael Peters after both finished 36 holes at +11, 155.

Columbus Scotus took home the team title with a healthy margin over the field, shooting a 640 team score to runners-up Doniphan-Trumbull’s 671.

