Bergan's Brady Davis in top 15 after opening day of Class C state tournament

Bergan’s Brady Davis regrouped after a tough opening hole at the Class C state golf tournament to finish inside the top 15 after day one at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The senior posted a double-bogey on the opening hole before following it up with pars on seven out of the next eight holes to make the turn at just three-over.

The backside followed a similar format with a bogey on the 10th followed by three-straight pars.

A double-bogey on the 14th halted him momentum as he finished the round with a +9, 81.

Davis is currently in a three-way tie for 11th and will tee off at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Bergan as a team shot a +73, 361, as a team, putting them in eighth place.

Both Jarett Boggs and Spencer Hamilton carded +18, 90, for the day.

Boggs shot a 43 on the front side and a 47 on the back while Hamilton was at 44 after the front and ended the final nine holes in 46 strokes.

Gavin Logemann rounded out the Knights team score with a +28, 100. Jared Forsberg also had a +39, 111, for Bergan.

At the end of day one, Columbus Scotus holes a three-stroke lead over Doniphan Trumbull in the team race, 330 to 333, while Tekamah-Herman sits nine strokes back of the leader with a 339.

Yutan’s Jake Richmond leads the individual scoreboard, carding a +2, 74, in round one. Noah Carpenter of Palmyra is a shot back of Richmond after a _3, 75, followed by Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann in third with a +5, 77.

Hamilton will be the first Bergan golfer out on the course Wednesday with his tee time set for 9:10 on the first hole. Boggs will be in the next group at 9:20 a.m., also off the first tee.

Logemann and Forsberg will both start off the backside, going off at 10:10 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., respectively.

