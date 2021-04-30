Bergan's Brady Davis wins first high school tournament, flirts with program record

Bergan's Brady Davis flirted with breaking the Knights 18-hole record Friday afternoon before ultimately settling for his first tournament win at the high school level at the Arlington Invite.

The junior shot an +1, 72 at the Fremont Golf Club to pace the tournament.

"I made a lot of putts today, which I was very happy about," Davis said. "I was kind of due after struggling for a few rounds."

Three consecutive birdies on holes No. 5, 6 and 7 put Davis at two-under on the front side.

Two more birdies on 11 and 14 pushed Davis to -2 with three holes to play and a shot at breaking the school record for an 18-hole round.

"I had an idea because on Wednesday I was actually close and lost that," Davis said.

Davis had a similar chance to break Johnny Spellerberg's even par 71 school record set in 2010 at Fremont Golf Club, earlier in the week at North Bend Central's Invite where he also shot a 72.

The mayor's record remained safe though as a boogie on 16 and a double boogie on 17 wiped out the day's progress.

"I didn't feel like there was any pressure, but I think it got to me even though I didn't really think about it," Davis said.