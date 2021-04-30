Bergan's Brady Davis wins first high school tournament, flirts with program record

Bergan's Brady Davis flirted with breaking the Knights 18-hole record Friday afternoon before ultimately settling for his first tournament win at the high school level at the Arlington Invite.
The junior shot an +1, 72 at the Fremont Golf Club to pace the tournament.
"I made a lot of putts today, which I was very happy about," Davis said. "I was kind of due after struggling for a few rounds."
Three consecutive birdies on holes No. 5, 6 and 7 put Davis at two-under on the front side.
Two more birdies on 11 and 14 pushed Davis to -2 with three holes to play and a shot at breaking the school record for an 18-hole round.
"I had an idea because on Wednesday I was actually close and lost that," Davis said.
Davis had a similar chance to break Johnny Spellerberg's even par 71 school record set in 2010 at Fremont Golf Club, earlier in the week at North Bend Central's Invite where he also shot a 72.
The mayor's record remained safe though as a boogie on 16 and a double boogie on 17 wiped out the day's progress.
"I didn't feel like there was any pressure, but I think it got to me even though I didn't really think about it," Davis said.
Davis capped of his round with a par to beat out Logan View's Jake Hagerbaumer, who took runner-up with a +4, 75.
Bergan finished third as a squad, tallying 348 strokes - three back of runner-up finisher Oakland-Craig.
Spencer Hamilton and Jarett Boggs joined Davis as a medalist with Hamilton carding a 86 to tie for eighth and Boggs finishing in a four-way tie for 10th with an 87.
Logan Anderson rounded out the team score with a 103.
Yutan took home the team title with a score of 333 as all four Chieftains medaled.
Yutan led by hardwood star Brady Timm, who carded an 80 on the day, good enough for fourth place. Teammate Will Elgert was a stroke and position back of Timm with a 81 for fifth place.
Jake Richmond took home seventh with a round of 85 while Jude Elgert finished in a four-way tie for 10th with an 87.
Cedar Bluffs was led to a sixth place finish as a team by Alex Hannan, who carded an 86 on the day to tie for eight.
Luke Carritt shot a 95 followed by Tye Dickes 98 and Hunter Griffis' 100.
Logan View finished seventh as a team with a 380 team score. Behind Hagerbaumer's 75, Caden Licht shot a 99, Kolton Kriete carded a 100 and Drew Hagerbaumer shot a 106.
Host Arlington took fifth as a unit with a team score of 378.