Bergan's Brady Davis wins second-straight district title, Knights advance as a team

With three holes to play at the Class C-2 district tournament Monday at Fremont Golf Club, the individual district title was down to three golfers, all tied at +4.

Columbus Scotus had two golfers in the running, Mason Gonka and Nolan Fleming, both trying to dethrone Bergan’s defending district champion Brady Davis.

Not that Davis had any inkling of how the individual race was playing out.

“I just stayed in my own head,” the senior said. “I had no idea where I was at and I knew that if I kept making pars, it’d get the job done.”

Pars indeed, got the job done.

Davis went birdie-par-par on the final three holes to enter the clubhouse with a +3, 74, ending the day with a four-stroke lead over the field and his second-straight district title.

“It was just solid,” Davis said on his round. “I was steady the whole time and kept my emotions in check and I think that’s what kept me in it.

“To describe it, it’d just be a flat line. No highs, no lows, just even keel.”

Davis led for most of the afternoon, making the turn at +1, 36 with a one-stroke lead over Fleming.

His front nine included a birdie on the second hole and a chip-in par save on the ninth.

The roughest patch of the day for Davis was a four-hole stretch between the 11th and the 14th which featured three bogeys, which allowed the field to draw even with the senior.

He followed it up with another steady stretch of golf, playing the final four holes at one-under—the only golfer in the field to do so.

“It’s pretty surreal walking up the last hole of my home course as a district champ, I couldn’t ask for anything else,” Davis said.

Davis heads to the state tournament for the third time in his career—he qualified for state in every year possible with the cancellation of the 2020 season—and will be looking to better his tie for 19th from a year ago.

“Last year wasn’t the best for me, so that’s motivating me going in, but I’m really excited to be going to it with my team,” Davis said.

After missing the team cut by a stroke last year, the Knights will have a full squad in this year’s tournament, finishing third with a team score of 359.

“That was our goal from the start of the year,” Davis said.

Columbus Scotus won the team title with a 322 effort followed by Tekamah-Herman in second at 349.

Jarett Boggs had the second lowest round for the Knights, carding a 90 followed by Spencer Hamilton at 94 and Gavin Logemann with a 99. Jared Forsberg also shot a 104 for Bergan.

Logan View’s Kolton Kriete qualified as an individual out of the district tournament with an 85 as the Raiders shot 382 as a team to finish fourth.

The Class C state tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

