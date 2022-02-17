Bergan's Cal Janke returns to the semifinals

OMAHA - Bergan senior Cal Janke is back in the semifinals for a second-straight year after a 2-0 start to the Class C tournament Thursday.

“I went out and executed my plan and focused on one match at a time,” the Bergan 160-pounder said. “I wrestled some of the best matches I’ve wrestled all season.”

Janke opened the tournament with a second period pin of Fairbury’s Riley Arner, making him a perfect 4-0 in his career in the opening round of the state tournament.

The senior got most of his work done in the quarterfinals in the opening period, putting up a 3-0 lead on Levi Drueke of O’Neill.

“The kid was really defensive and had a good stance, so it was tough to get angles on him,” Janke said.

That lead stood until the third period when Drueke earned a reversal to draw within a point. Janke escaped with 18 seconds left and held on for the 4-2 decision win.

This is Janke’s return to the semifinals guarantees him a medal for a second-straight season and sets him up to face Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic.

The duo met in the Centennial Conference tournament championship with Alberts claiming an 8-7 decision win.

“I’m hoping to go out there and worry about me and not who I am wrestling and I’ll do fine,” Janke said.

The Knights sent all three of their wrestlers through to the quarterfinals with Koa McIntyre (195) and Clay Hedges (220) both earning opening round wins.

McIntyre handled Jackson Nordhues of Syracuse with a first period pin while Hedges advanced on a medical forfeit.

“The second round, you look at all three of those matches and I liked all three of our kids in the matches, but you knew it was going to be a battle with every one of those kids,” said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf.

McIntyre drew Milford’s Hunter Oborny in the quarters and led 4-2 after the opening period, netting a pair of takedowns.

Oborny gained the upper hand in the second period and put McIntyre to the mat with six seconds left.

Hedges was toppled by Chase County’s Jaret Peterson in the quarterfinals, getting pinned in the second period.

“(Peterson) looks like he benches pickup trucks every morning, he is thick and he got us in a tough position,” Malrof said.

McIntyre will face the winner of Gage Totilas of Conestoga and Ty Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Hedges will have either Carson Adams of Fillmore Central or Wyatt Anderson of Amherst in his first match Friday.

“If you don’t get what you want, you go get the next best thing,” Malrof said. “Now our goal can’t be to be a state champion any more, it’s got to be third in your bracket and a state medal is still a pretty special accomplishment.”

Logan View will have a trio of wrestlers on the medal stand with Jacob McGee (113), Kaden Gregory (132) and Logan Booth (220) all punching their tickets to the semifinals.

McGee nabbed a takedown in the first period of sudden victory to claim a 5-3 decision win over Aquinas’ Zander Kaven in the quarterfinals. McGee started the tournament with a first period pin.

Gregory worked through an 8-1 decision in the opening round then handled Valentine’s Gavin Sandoz with an overtime pin.

Booth cruised to the finals with a first period pin and an 11-1 major decision.

Chance Foust (138), Baylor Kaup (152), Braydon (170) and Dylan Silva (182) all lost their opening round matches and will wrestle in the first round of wrestlebacks.

Arlington’s lone wrestler Trey Hill (113) lost his opening round match to Milford’s Cooper Rea to get sent to the backside of the bracket.

All three of North Bend Central’s wrestlers were sent to the backside of bracket on the opening day of state.

Ethan Norton (120) was pinned by Aquinas’ Jakob Kavan in the opening period while Jake Hunke (152) dropped a 11-3 major decision to Milford’s Jack Chapman.

Ian Virka (182) lost a 9-6 decision, conceding three points in the final period after rallying from a 6-0 deficit.

Wrestling resumes at 9:30 a.m. Friday with the first round of wrestlebacks followed by the second consolation round.

Semifinal and third round matches will take place at 5 p.m.

