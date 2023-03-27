Bergan’s Carlee Hapke signed her letter of intent to join the hometown Midland volleyball squad Monday.

The senior didn’t have playing college volleyball on her radar during the Knights 33-5 season this fall which saw Bergan reach the Class C-2 state championship game.

It wasn’t until this spring, when the senior started coaching for Bergan’s Hard Block program, that she realized she wasn’t as done with the sport as she thought she was.

“I started to miss volleyball a little bit, so I started looking around,” Hapke said. “The team aspect, the locker room, those things.”

The senior didn’t have to look far.

She made one trip up the road to Midland and found a home to continue her career.

“I really liked the program and I went around the campus and really liked it," Hapke said.

The Warriors are getting a three-year starter from the Knights who did a bit of everything across her career.

In her senior campaign, Hapke was a service wizard for Bergan, leading the team in aces with 60, while also putting down 150 kills and digging out 239 attacks.

Midland is coming off a 28-6 season that saw the Warriors reach the national semifinals.