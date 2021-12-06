Bergan's Clay Hedges emerges as champion at Howells-Dodge Invite

Bergan wrestling opened its season with a fifth place finish at the Howells-Dodge Invite Saturday led by a individual title by Clay Hedges.

Hedges (220) won all three matches via pin fall including a 36 second pin of Dax Doernemann of Guardian Angles Central Catholic in the championship bout.

Bergan also brought back a pair of runner-up finishes.

Cal Janke (160) dominated in the opening portion of the tournament, starting things off with a pair of tech falls then getting a first period pin to reach the championship bout.

The senior lost a 1-0 decision to top-ranked Cameron Graham of Cross County to take second place.

In his first time in a Knights singlet, Josh Mace (152) compiled a 3-1 record on the day with his lone loss being a first period pin by Ethan Baumert of Guardian Angel Central Catholic.

Jake Hedges (285) won a pair of backside matches to finish third after reaching the semifinals.

Freshman Patrick McIntyre (195) took fifth, ending the day with first period pin of Garrett Hansen of Stanton.

Other Bergan competitors include Zain Ericksen (170), who went 2-2 and Ben Simonson (182), who was 1-2.

