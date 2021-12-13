Bergan's Janke captures first at North Bend Central meet

Bergan’s Cal Janke led the Knights to a fifth place team finish at the North Bend Central Invite Saturday, emerging unbeaten.

The senior 160-pounder dominated the weight class, reaching the finals with three-straight pins

In the finals, Janke won by tech fall 22-3 in 2:28 over Parker Sackville of Pierce to move to 7-1 on the season.

Joining Janke on the podium was Owen Pruss (170), Clay Hedges (220) and Jake Hedges (285).

Pruss was sent to the backside of the bracket early in the day, but strung together four-straight wins to place third.

He won all of his backside matches via pin with none going beyond the second period.

Clay Hedges reached the semifinals before being sent to the consolation rounds after a loss to Reilly Miller of Aquinas, who captured the team title.

The junior bounced back with a 19 second pin in the consolation semifinals and a win over John Balch of Mount Michael to finish third.

Jake Hedges also survived four matches on the backside to take home third place. The senior pulled out a 7-2 in his first consolation match then won back-to-back matches with first period pins, including one over teammate Ashton Kempf to make the placement bout.

In the third place match, Jake Hedges won a 6-2 decision over Raoul Djidjoho.

The Knights finished with 97.5 team points.

Arlington had two wrestlers reach the podium with Trey Hill (106) and Collin Burdess (182) each placing.

Hill reached the championship bout with a pair , but lost in a first period pin to Grady Romshek of Aquinas to finish runner-up.

Burdess fell in the semifinals, but ended the day with back-to-back second period pins to take home third.

Logan View produced a pair of champions at the tournament with Jacob McGee (120) and Logan Booth (220) winning titles.

McGee won the title with a 9-4 decision while Booth took home the top prize with a 3-1 decision.

Kaden Gregory (132) took third, winning the third place match with a 15-2 major decision and Chance Foust (138) also reached the third place match, but lost, finishing fourth.

North Bend Central’s lone placer was Ethan Norton, who finished fourth at 120lbs.

