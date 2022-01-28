Bergan's Janke sets program career win record

It was an anti-climactic final step on a four-year journey for Bergan senior Cal Janke.

Janke, uncontested at 160lbs in the Knights dual with Plainview, jogged out to the center of the mat and raised his right hand.

It was the 147th time a referee had lifted his hand in victory, setting the new all-time win mark within the Bergan wrestling program.

The first person to embrace Janke after the win was Bergan assistant coach Jacob Johnson, the man he just ascended past.

“It was pretty special because we’ve been in the room every year for the past for years making me the wrestler I am today and without him I wouldn’t have broken that record,” Janke said.

To reach the milestone, Janke has turned in 30+ win seasons every year since he joined the team.

He tied the Knights freshman win record, going 42-12 then turned in back-to-back seasons with 36 wins with his junior campaign seeing him reach the medal stand at the state tournament.

“You won’t find a kind in Nebraska who eats as clean as he does or as organized and regimented in the way that he approaches everything,” said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf

Marolf highlighted Janke’s dedication to the sport with the absence of Mountain Dew - specifically the Voltage variety - during the winter months.

“He loves Mountain Dew, favorite thing in the world, but didn’t have one sophomore or junior year until after the state tournament,” Marolf said. “He cuts that out of his diet because he knows that’s not good for him. He is cheating a little bit senior year because he has one after the end of every tournament.”

Janke did get to spend some time on the mat Thursday, picking up win No. 148 with a pin of Beau Zoucha of Twin River in 1:19.

He is currently 34-3 on the year and is within range to possibly take down Johnson’s program leading senior year win total of 44 or outright single-season record of 47.

“I am hoping, but we will see how it goes,” Janke said.

Bergan won both of the duals at its home triangular, beating Plainview 42-30 and Twin River 34-27.

“It’s just nice here late in the year to maybe not see the same kids we see week in and week out,” Marolf said.

Against the Pirates, the Knights got a boost from their heavyweights, with Zelan Hurst (182), Clay Hedges (220) and Jakes Hedges (285) all securing pins.

Joe Archer (120) went up a weight class against the Titans to secure a 12-1 major decision, joining Jake Hedges and Janke with wins in the dual.

