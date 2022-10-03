Bergan's strong start fizzles out in loss to Oakland-Craig

For a quarter, the Bergan team head coach Seth Mruz believed existed under layers of inexperienced showed itself.

After four quarters however, No. 8 Bergan was unable to contain No. 9 Oakland-Craig’s rushing attack as Oakland-Craig won the annual jousting of Knights 46-17 Friday night after allowing 38-unanswered points.

“We are a lot closer than what maybe people think or some of the kids think,” Mruz said. “It’s pretty close and I know that it’s a big score differential, but when we play well, we play really well. We just have to do it for four quarters.”

After giving up a touchdown to Oakland-Craig on the opening drive of the game, Bergan owned the first quarter.

Cooper Weitzel broke out for a 46-yard touchdown run on fourth and four to pull Bergan within one, 8-7.

The Bergan defense jumped on an O-C fumble on the home Knights next drive, ultimately settling for a 31-yard field goal by Alex Langenfeld to overtake Oakland-Craig 10-8 on the scoreboard.

The green-and-gold Knights extended its lead to 17-8 with a 53-yard connection between Weitzel and Max Nosal with 43.9 seconds left in the frame.

Langenfeld bought Bergan an extra possession on the ensuing kickoff with his kick finding no man’s land in the Oakland-Craig coverage, where Bergan was able to bounce on it.

Bergan was unable to take advantage of the key special teams play, turning the ball over on downs after getting into the red zone after a third down sack and a dropped pass in the end zone on fourth down.

Oakland-Craig ended the half with a pair of rushing scores by running back LJ McNeill, the second coming one second left in the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead.

“I thought we outplayed them for pretty much all of the first half and it just comes down to making plays,” Mruz said. “We had opportunities. We probably had two or three more touchdowns that we left on the board, kids just have to step up and make those plays."

The black-and-orange Knights tailback did all the scoring in the second half with touchdown runs of 5-, 1- and 1-yards.

McNeill went for 200 yards on 32 touches and also scored three two-point conversions.

“They have one of the better offensive lines in the class and it’s one of those deals where you just have to be physical,” Mruz said. “It took us a little bit to adjust to it.”

Oakland-Craig’s second score of the second half was set up by a 70-yard interception return that was stopped at the goal line by Weitzel.

Bergan finished the game with 137 yards of offense with Weitzel throwing for 95 yards on 8 of 20 passing.

Kade McIntyre led the defense with 18 tackles.

Bergan (3-3) will host Aquinas (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Heedum Field.