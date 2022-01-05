Bergan's upset bid thwarted in OT

BLAIR—Class B No. 6 Blair thwarted Class D-1 No. 2 Bergan’s upset bid at the 11th hour, toppling the Knights 43-38 in overtime Tuesday night.

The Knights were 30 seconds away from claiming the upset after having led for the entirety of the contest and holding a 33-27 advantage when Blair forced a turnover on the Bergan inbounds play. The Bears parlayed it into a 3-pointer to get within a basket.

Blair duplicated it’s efforts on their own out of bounds play, connecting on a game-tying triple with seven seconds left to force the additional period.

"Probably should have fouled when they got the ball back, we were only at five team fouls at the end of regulation," said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

Bergan, playing in it’s second-straight overtime contest, couldn’t recapture it’s offensive mojo as the Bears outscored the Knights 10-5 to hand Bergan it’s first loss of the season.

Blair connected on it's three-straight three-pointer to start OT to give the Bears it's first lead of the contest.

"We’ve got to be darn proud of the way we competed and that’s the first thing I told the girls after I apologized for not fouling at the end," Pribnow said.

For the first 31 minutes, 30 seconds of the contest, Bergan looked destined to claim the two classification upset.

"We did a great job on the defensive side all night long," Pribnow said. "Granted they didn’t shoot it really great from the outside, but I think that’s a testament to our defense."

The Knights held the Bears without a basket from the field while building up a 14-2 lead.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik shouldered the offense load in the opening quarter, scoring eight of her 12 points on the night in the first eight minutes of action.

On the defensive end, Bergan held Blair without a make from the field until midway through the second quarter with the Bear’s two points in the first quarter coming from the free throw line.

Summer Bojanski hit a floater at the horn to cement Bergan's lead at a dozen at the end of the first quarter.

Bergan clung to that advantage the rest of the contest, scoring just three points in the second quarter—a three by Carlee Hapke, who finished with 10 points—and four points in the third quarter while still staying in front of Blair by a point, 21-20, going into the fourth quarter.

"Blair did a good job, they switched everything and whenever we set a screen, there was somebody sitting right there," Pribnow said.

Mlnarik scored her first bucket since the opening frame to start the final frame after dealing with foul trouble stemming from a pair of first quarter fouls. The junior fouled out in overtime on an offensive foul attempting Bergan's final shot of the game.

Bojanski, who finished with 10 points, knocked down Bergan’s final shot of regulation on a 3-pointer with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Bergan was without normal starter Rebecca Baker due to an injury, slotting in Adisyn Mendlik into the starting five.

"It stinks that she is hurt here, but it’s an opportunity for other girls to step up and for us to develop some depth," Pribnow said.

Bergan (8-1) will hit the road Friday to face Homer, then return home Saturday to play Arlington.

