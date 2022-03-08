Big bench minutes lifts Bergan past BRD

LINCOLN - Bergan junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik wanted to make sure her sister, freshman Claire Mlnarik, knew what to expect going into the Knights’ Class D-1 state opener.

So, she passed on the wisdom she had gleaned from playing in three-straight state basketball tournaments.

“I told her when you get in, it’s a regular game, nothing different than anything else you’ve been in and you’re going to do great,” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn proved to be a bit prophetic as the lightly-used freshman filled big minutes in Bergan’s 47-33 win over BDS Tuesday morning.

“I’m very proud of her,” Kaitlyn said. “I think it was a lot of pressure for her to come in and play her role, but she did a great job of it today.”

Claire’s uptick in minutes stemmed from Bergan’s foul trouble - the Knights were popped with 21 fouls in a game featuring 42 foul calls. Kaitlyn made an early exit in the second quarter, getting tagged for three first half fouls.

“I don’t know if we ever fully adjusted to the way the game was being officiated and that’s on our girls and our coaching staff,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “We spoke all week in practice that we wanted to be aggressive and push the pace with our press and it came back to bite us a little bit.”

The frequent whistles didn’t styme the Knights offense as an 8-0 run fueled a 10-6 first quarter lead.

Rebecca Baker, who finished with eight points, knocked down back-to-back three’s to start the second frame as part of another 8-0 run by Bergan to make it 18-6 Knights.

“We go on a run, then we get stuck on a number and unfortunately that happened there,” Pribnow said.

BDS closed the gap to eight, 23-15, by halftime, but left seven points on the floor going 5 of 11 from the charity stripe.

Claire Mlnarik sent Bergan into the fourth quarter with a 30-19 lead with a layup as part of her four point effort - she came into the game with 10 points on the year.

BDS threw its last punch midway through the fourth quarter, converting a free throw then getting a kick-out three to trim Bergan’s lead to 32-27, the closest margin since the opening quarter.

“I still felt like we were in control, but it was an important timeout for us to call there in order to slow our girls down a little bit and not let it steamroll more,” Pribnow said.

A pair of free throws by Claire Mlnarik and a traditional three-point play by Summer Bojanski, who tallied six points, returned the Knights advantage to double-digits where it’d sit the rest of the game.

“We have all good players and they all play a role and that’s what it took today,” Pribnow said

Paige Frickenstein, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, was Bergan’s second leading scorer with nine points.

The win, which guarantees Bergan two additional games, puts the Knights back in the semifinals for a fourth-straight season.

Bergan will get a match-up with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the semifinals after the Bulldogs rolled through Nebraska Christian 56-41.

HLHF (19-6) is led by Addison Schneider, who is averaging 18.1 points per game. The senior center gave the Knights trouble in last season’s opening round state meeting before leaving the game with an injury in the first quarter. Bergan went on to win the game 50-42.

Tip-off is set for 10:45 a.m. at the Devaney Center.

