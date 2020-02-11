Big fourth quarter lifts Wolverines to EHS title

The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur varsity boys’ basketball team stayed true to itself in beating North Bend Central 55-41 in the championship game of the East Husker Conference tournament played at the Midland University Wikert Event Center on Saturday night.

Wolverines Coach Cory Meyer said the key to his team claiming a second consecutive EHC tournament championship was the same as it has been all season long.

“It all starts with defense and rebounding for us,” Meyer said. “Our defense jump starts everything for us and that was the case again tonight. I thought we really raised our defensive intensity in the fourth quarter.”

Prior to the fourth quarter, the game was what everyone was expecting from two undefeated teams.

BRLD, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, entered the game with an 18-0 record, while the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class C-1, were 19-0.

Only one point separated the two teams at the end of the first-half as BRLD took a 24-23 lead into intermission. The Wolverines extended their lead by scoring the final eight points of the third quarter, largely due to the combined 12 points scored by guard Will Gatzemeyer and forward Jaxson Johnson, to take a 38-30 advantage.