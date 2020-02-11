Big fourth quarter lifts Wolverines to EHS title

The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur varsity boys’ basketball team stayed true to itself in beating North Bend Central 55-41 in the championship game of the East Husker Conference tournament played at the Midland University Wikert Event Center on Saturday night.
Wolverines Coach Cory Meyer said the key to his team claiming a second consecutive EHC tournament championship was the same as it has been all season long.
“It all starts with defense and rebounding for us,” Meyer said. “Our defense jump starts everything for us and that was the case again tonight. I thought we really raised our defensive intensity in the fourth quarter.”
Prior to the fourth quarter, the game was what everyone was expecting from two undefeated teams.
BRLD, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, entered the game with an 18-0 record, while the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class C-1, were 19-0.
Only one point separated the two teams at the end of the first-half as BRLD took a 24-23 lead into intermission. The Wolverines extended their lead by scoring the final eight points of the third quarter, largely due to the combined 12 points scored by guard Will Gatzemeyer and forward Jaxson Johnson, to take a 38-30 advantage.
“We have a well-rounded team,” Meyer said. “Our guards and our post players complement each other really well.”
A pair of free throws by Darwin Snyder pushed the BRLD lead to 10, before a three-point play by Breckin Peters and a 3-pointer by Brodey Johnson got North Bend Central back into the game at 40-36 with 6:42 left in the game.
The Tigers would get no closer than that as the Wolverines were able to finish the game without any further drama.
“I thought we played 30 minutes of really good basketball,” North Bend Central Coach Jon Baehr said. “It was the last two minutes that cost us.”
The win improved BRLD, who was led in scoring by Lucas Vogt with 18 points, to 19-0, while the Tigers, who were led in scoring by Austin Endorf with 14 points, dropped to 19-1.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR 55, NORTH BEND CENTRAL 41
North Bend Central 14 9 7 11 — 41
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 13 11 14 17 — 55
NORTH BEND CENTRAL: Austin Endorf 14, Jaxon Wietfeld 8, Breckin Peters 7, Brodey Johnson 6, Austin Taylor 4, Cody Prohaska 2.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR: Lucas Vogt 18, Will Gatzemeyer 14, Dylan Beutler 10, Jaxson Johnson 6, Darwin Snyder 5, Arizona Riecken 2.
